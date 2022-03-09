March 9, 2022

Adriana Ocampo, Latin American Lifetime Prize Winner – Science – Life

On March 3rd, A&E’s Lifetime channel presented in Latin America for the second time The Latin American Life Awards (Lala 2022), in which five Latin American women were honored on this occasion For his outstanding contributions to the world’s arts, sports and sciences.

Among the winners was Colombian scientist Adriana Campo, director of science programs in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

Alongside her, the work of Argentine plastic artist Marta Minojín, Brazilian singer-songwriter Margaret Menezes, Chilean footballer, Chilean women’s team captain Christian Endler and Mexican singer-songwriter Lilla Downs were also lauded.

The event, which was virtual, was moderated by Cesar Sabroso, Senior Vice President of Marketing and PR for A+E Networks Latin America, who noted that Lala is an award created in honor of Latin American women. “Especially for those who, with their work and testimony, raise the values ​​of women in society. It is also dedicated to those who break models. Those who are an inspiration to all women and represent the challenges, struggles, and achievements of Latin American women in the world.”

The scientist from Barranquilla has worked on several NASA projects in planetary science, such as the Juno space probe orbiting Jupiter, the New Horizons mission to Pluto and Osiris Rex, a mission that will return samples from an asteroid.

Ocampo majored in geology at California State University, Los Angeles, and received his Master of Science in Planetary Geology from California State University, Northridge. She earned two degrees while working full-time at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as a research scientist.

“We are very proud to be able to award this prestigious distinction to these five outstanding women who continue to break models and rewrite history as heroes, making a difference every day with their example and lasting inspiration for new generations,” said Carmen Larios. , Senior Vice President and Director of Content at Lifetime Latin America.

