'Absolutely disgusting': Rain of worms forces flight back in Amsterdam

A passenger claimed that she informed the cabin crew about a strange smell, but they did not take any action.

Delta Airlines He got into a lot of trouble after it started “raining.” Worms About the passengers on the plane Amsterdam to Detroit (United State).

Passengers on the nine-hour flight reported that the “absolutely disgusting” incident forced the plane to crash. turn around After an hour of flying.

According to the terrified travellers, the worms came from Rotten fish Which someone was carrying hand bag And it was full Larvae At the back of the plane.

In the forum RedditOne passenger, username Nisha_16, said:

“My family and I were in line in front of the worms. The lady right behind us told the flight attendants that worms were landing on her head. She turned and there they were.” swing In the seat.”

“definitely grossHe added comments that also stated that the bag owner did not leave the plane with anyone else at the end of the trip.

On social media, the crew area was laughing and talking while we were Nearly three hours On the plane without being offered water.

Delta – The busiest airline in the world, with more than 4,000 flights a day to more than 300 destinations – confirmed the discovery of rotten fish and worms in the bag and I apologize For passengers.

“We apologize to the passengers of Flight 133 AMS-DTW that their flight was interrupted due to a malfunction Poorly packed carrying case“The airline told Sky News.

He added: “The plane returned to the gate and the passengers were placed there Next flight available. The aircraft was taken out of service for a period cleaning“They added.

The plane finally returned to the airport. SchipholIn Amsterdam, passengers were assigned to alternative flights.

This is not the first time the airline has done this problems At the last minute. Last month, one of his front wheels came off Boeing Last year he was strong Disorder Some travelers had to receive medical care.