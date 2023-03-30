A US congressional committee has backed a bill to block the removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Former Cuban leaders, Ramiro Valdez and Raul Castro, with the current head of the regime, Miguel Díaz Canal (REUTERS/Yander Zamora)

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, which is responsible for international law, gave its support to a bill on Tuesday. Block the US government from normalizing relations with Cuba “until democracy returns to the island.”

The plan was promoted by a Republican Congress Maria Elvira SalazarFrom Florida, the U.S. could block the removal of the “Cuban regime” from its list of state sponsors of terrorism unless officials in Havana commit to doing so. “Free and Fair Elections”Among other requirements.

Legislation was also introduced in the US Senate by Republican members of Congress. Marco Rubio And Rick Scott.

FILE – Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Its approval was carried out with support in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons bilateralCongresswoman Salazar’s office said in a statement.

In addition to demanding transparent elections, the law will establish a requirement for normalization of relations. Cuban authorities release all “political prisoners”. and allow prison investigations by international human rights organizations.

Republican legislator Michael McCallIt listed some of the reasons why the communist country is still on the list: “In addition to harboring terrorists from Latin America, Cuba is allied with America’s enemies, including Russia and China. The Cuban government stands in solidarity with these evil actors who seek to destabilize the global balance of power, and Cuba continues to support Venezuela’s brutal dictatorship.”

In turn, the Democratic Party Gregotti Meeks“Not being a democracy is not a criterion to remain on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. The designation of a sponsor of terrorism for Cuba affects all of us directly or indirectly, it stands in the way of the change we all want to see on the island, while also diminishing hope for a better day. Open relations are more powerful agents of change than isolation.”

Last Thursday, Democrat Joe Biden’s administration rejected the removal of Cuba from the 2017-2021 list of state sponsors of terrorism by President Donald Trump’s previous administration (2017-2021).

This was stated by the foreign minister of the country. Anthony Blinken, was asked during an appearance before the US House of Representatives’ Foreign Relations Committee. “We don’t plan to remove them from the list,” he assured Congresswoman Salazar after precisely that question.

One of the government’s last decisions was to add Cuba to the list in January 2021. Trump Before leaving power.

The United States later justified the move, which included several sanctions, indicating the presence of members of the Colombian ELN guerrillas on the island, who had traveled to Havana to begin peace talks with the Colombian administration.

The island was removed from the list in 2015, in a compromise phase promoted by then-US President Barack Obama (2009-2017), halted by Trump, who doubled down on sanctions on Havana during his tenure and stopped the “shore”.

The current Biden administration has made some gestures toward the island, such as lifting a cap on remittances to Cuba, but it’s still a far cry from Obama’s approach.

(with information from EFE)

