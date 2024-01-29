A surprising discovery on Mars may change the way we understand the universe

For years, the scientific community suspected that Mars was an Earth-like planet in the past, but over time it became a frozen desert. In this sense, the Mars Express spacecraft has made a surprising discovery in the underground layers, which may change the way we understand the universe.

The Mars Express spacecraft has found large amounts of ice in the subsurface layers of Mars, which may allow life to develop on that planet. The discovery was made in the area known as Meusae Fossae (MFF), where 2.5 km of unknown nature was found in the sphere after 20 years of exploration.

The area, measuring 3.7 square kilometers in size, is confirmed to be very rich in ice, similar to the polar caps, as identified by the new MARSIS radar aboard Mars Express, from the European Space Agency. Therefore, this ice on Mars could melt and form a layer of water.

In this context, Thomas Waters, author of the MFF research at the Smithsonian Institution, pointed out this surprising result: “When there is water, even ice, it is possible that there is life or evidence of past life.”

