A Grand Canyon destination is changing its name to “Attack.”

A destination in Grand Canyon National ParkIn ArizonaIt is going to change its current name as it is considered “attack”. about this Indian gardenIt will now be renamed Havasuphai Estate.

Indian Garden is the most popular stop on the park’s trail known as the Bright Angel Trail. Looking for this change Fix a historical bug.

The Havasupai tribe, who had lived in the area for generations, were forced out of the Inner Canyon by the National Park Service nearly 100 years ago. Later, the area called Ha’a Gyoh by the Havasupai was renamed the Indian Garden.

“The Grand Canyon National Park team is proud Work with the Havasupai Tribal Council on joint ventures This culturally significant site must be renamed,” Parks Superintendent Ed Gable said in a statement.

“The Havasupai people have occupied this area since time immemorial, before these lands were declared a national park and until the park forced them out in 1926. This name change is long overdue. This is to show respect for the hardships imposed on the Havasupai people,” they added.

“Eviction of Havasubai residents from Hawa Keo with the offensive name of Indian Plantation Harmful and lasting impacts on Havasupai families the people who lived there and their descendants,” said Thomas Chiuja, chief of the Havasupai tribe.

“Each year, about 100,000 people hike the Bright Angel Trail without knowing much about this history. The renaming of this shrine to Havasupai Garden will finally correct that mistake.”, he explained.

