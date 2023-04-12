April 12, 2023

A fisherman has found the car in which a woman who was reported missing last week had drowned in a lake alive.

Winston Hale April 12, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) — Authorities in Texas say a fisherman found a submerged car in a lake last week in which a missing woman was found alive.

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a call Friday morning from a fisherman who said he was on the south side of Lake O’the Pines and saw a “submerged black Jeep about 40 feet from the boat ramp from Woody Campground.” The office said in a press release.

Marion County Sheriff’s Capt. Chuck Rogers told CNN Tuesday that due to the arrival of deputies and the weather, the vehicle was too far into the water to safely reach and check. When the rescue vessel arrived, the fisherman helped himself to his boat. “He and the wrecker attached a cable to pull the jeep out of the water. That’s when they saw the woman,” they said.

Fishermen and a tugboat operator helped the woman off the jeep and into a boat to take her to the shore.

According to Rogers, the weather that morning was “colder than usual” and “it was raining.”

According to Rogers, “While she was being treated by EMS, the Longview, Texas Police Department issued a missing person report.” CNN has reached out to the Longview Police Department for more information.

The woman was treated for hypothermia and taken to a local hospital, Rogers said.

Rogers added: “We don’t know how long the Jeep was in the water. He confirmed the victim was at least a few hours away, and added, “We do not have an update on the victim or his whereabouts at this time.”

