29 Americans have been banned from entering Russia, including Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg

Russia Vin’s vice president was barred from entering its territory on Thursday United States, Kamala HarrisAnd Facebook leader, Mark ZuckerbergAs well as dozens of prominent Americans and Canadians in response to sanctions imposed on Moscow for a military offensive in Ukraine.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry says travel restrictions will apply indefinitely to 29 Americans and 61 Canadians – including security officials, business leaders and journalists from both countries.

List of United States These include ABC News TV presenter George Stephanopoulos, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius and Russia-based Medusa editor Kevin Rothrock.

The list also includes Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, Undersecretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, diplomatic spokesman Netflix and other financial figures.

“I must say that it is no less than an honor to attract the wrath of a government that lies to its own people, abuses its neighbors and seeks to create a world where freedom and liberty are in danger,” Bryce said after the announcement. Russian.

In the list Canada Cameron Ahmed, the prime minister’s communications director Justin TrudeauAnd Commander of the Special Operations Forces, Steve Bowen.

Includes a list of individuals directly involved in the development, establishment and implementation of the russobopic trend of the ruling regime. Canada“The Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Previously, Russia It had already allowed several hundred American and Canadian officials, including the president United States, Joe BidenAnd the Prime Minister Canada, Justin TrudeauIn response to the punitive actions of their countries against Moscow.

(With information from AFP)