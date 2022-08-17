Why you should turn off bluetooth

Almost all modern gadgets, including tablets, laptops and speakers, have built-in capabilities. Bluetooth. Bluetooth is a common wireless communication protocol used to connect two devices to each other over short distances., such as wireless headphones with an Android smartphone. The technology is fast and convenient, and its modern version is quite reliable, so many devices use it to communicate with each other. The frequency at which Bluetooth is used means that most owners Android smartphones Keep it enabled at all times.

However, leaving Bluetooth enabled on your smartphone can pose a security risk, It can open the device to nefarious actors who can install malware that turns it into a monitored device. Concerns about Bluetooth security vulnerabilities are not new, but they do come back into the spotlight from time to time, as when it was revealed that the US Vice President, Kamala Harrisis said to be using wired headphones out of fear of Bluetooth security risks. While getting rid of your wireless devices would be a tad awkward, there are good reasons to turn off Bluetooth when it’s not in use.

Since the use of bluetooth is ubiquitous, Almost all existing devices are compatible with it, including speakers, computer peripherals, and similar products.. Once you’ve paired your Android smartphone with one of these devices, it will automatically reconnect to it the next time you’re around, assuming you’ve left Bluetooth turned on, of course. This is especially useful when it comes to quickly using a pair of wireless headphones or connecting to the car’s infotainment system.

However, the December 2021 disclosure of Vice President Harris’ warning about this technology renewed interest in why it is so risky. An anonymous security researcher calls himselfSwiftOnSecurity” On Twitter he said in a tweet that Bluetooth “… exposes your device to attack”, Confirmation of the Vice President’s decision to avoid the use of wireless headphones. What makes bluetooth vulnerable?

Keep reading the story

An important factor is their nature. Bluetooth technology works by making devices detect each other when they are in close range. A Bluetooth device sends a signal that can be detected by other devices in its range. This discoverability makes them vulnerable to malicious attacks if there is an intruder in the area, either by managing the connection to the device without the user’s permission or by sending a barrage of connection requests that render the phone temporarily unusable (via GovInfo).

Privacy is another issue that users have to consider when using Bluetooth. According to the New York Times,Big retailers like Walmart and Target can use Bluetooth technology to track shoppers while they’re in stores To improve the customer experience. This data may be sold to third-party marketing companies that may use your information without your knowledge.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) advises users to disable Bluetooth when not needed, Assuming they are in public areas such as airports, shopping malls, restaurants, or public transportation. Alternatively, you can make your device’s Bluetooth connection undetectable by default and only turn it on when you’re ready to pair it with another device. When in this mode, only trusted devices that have been previously paired will be able to connect.

You should refuse any Bluetooth connection requests that appear unexpectedly on your devices, And also disable Bluetooth at that time assuming someone is trying to connect to your smartphone. Likewise, you should never accept files from unknown or suspicious devices because you never know what you might get. Also, you should make sure that your Android device has the latest software installed so that you receive the latest security patches.

More news that may interest you: