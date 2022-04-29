Why did Diaz-Canel announce that Raul Castro will be in the square on May Day?

Miguel Diaz-Canel She said Raul Castro This will be Sunday The first of May At Revolution Square in Havana To attend the government-organised International Workers’ Day Parade after two years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Twitter profile of the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba, The governor said this at the conclusion of the Fourth Plenary Session of the CPC Central CommitteeWednesday.

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz will be in the plaza on Labor Day on the Day of the May Day Parade, Tweet pointed.

A second letter confirmed that Castro “was aware of the discussions of the fourth plenum” again, according to Diaz-Canel.

“The meeting is going well,” the letter said.

These types of advertisements can only be understood taking into account the doubts and rumors about public health, from Since retiring as First Secretary of the Joint Standing Committee, he has been seen in public on a few occasions.

Fidel Castro’s last appearance was last January, when he was seen among those who attended the Torch Parade, another huge parade that authorities in Havana call in annually.

In September 2021 he was going to attend a party and political work On the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of the founding of the Preventive Forces of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, the repressive arm of the Cuban army. But, On that occasion There were no pictures or videos of the youngest Castro In the official media-Only a brief press release and photos of the act.

Prior to this, he was to attend a meeting of the leadership of the Palestinian Communist Party where the massive anti-government protests of July 11 were addressed.

If his reappearance happens, it will happen in days PCC violates its public status rule Before Retirement: 60 is the minimum age for joining the politburo.

This, after the Army Corps appointed General Ramon Espinosa Martin, 83, as a member of the party’s leadership.

Official Gazette granma He noted that members of the Central Committee of the Palestinian Communist Party requested an “exception” to include the octogenarian Cuban military man in the organization’s leadership.