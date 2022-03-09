Who is Lauren Sanchez, the woman Jeff Bezos was with in Colombia?

Businessman and entrepreneur, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, arrived on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2, in Colombia.

As confirmed RCN World, The billionaire was going to arrive in a G6 plane, You will have landed directly in the hangar of the private aircraft of Central Aerospace, which provides executive aviation services both nationally and internationally.

Bezos was caught walking into the private barn, while he was accompanied by his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, and another man.

Specifically, it was the woman who attracted attention because many were left with doubts about her identity. So far, it is known that the Latin American has been the partner of the money tycoon since 2019, after Bezos divorced Mackenzie Scott in the same year and Tony Gonzalez, the former American football player, divorced her in 2001.

Born in Albuquerque, USA, Sanchez decided to study journalism, beginning as a news presenter and reporter for the channel ‘Ktvk-TV’, City of Phoenix, Arizona, from the same country.

Later, having demonstrated her skills in front of the camera, in 2005 she hosted the famous show “So You Think You Can Dance”, in which many celebrities participated. Thanks to this, she was able to make a big step in some films, playing a reporter in such films as “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004), “Fantastic 4” (2005) and “A Place for a Dream” (2011).

It was in 2011 when Lauren managed to win an Emmy, thanks to her work on Fox’s morning show “Good day LA”.

Her other knowledge focuses on being a pilot, since the woman has an aerial photography company she founded in 2016 and registered as Black Ops Aviation, and has also been instructed in flying helicopters.

First picture with rooster

Colombian President, Ivan Duque, started the tour of the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos regarding his visit to Colombia.

Through his Twitter account, the head of state shared a photo in which he appeared with Bezos and referred to the businessman as his “friend,” stressing that the billionaire has an interest in Colombia to support action on climate issues.

“We toured the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park with my friend and businessman JeffBezos, founder of @BezosEarthFund, who has expressed an interest in supporting many of our country’s climate action policies and protected areas,” says Trill of President Duque.

We toured the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Natural Park with my friend and businessman, @Jeff BezosFounder Tweet embedwho expressed interest in supporting many of our country’s climate action and protected area policies. pic.twitter.com/Qq1JvT7NJL – Evan Duque 🇨🇴 (IvanDuque) March 3, 2022

Duque highlighted the meeting with Jeff Bezos, who, he asserted, “was interested in supporting many climate action and protected area policies.” Similarly, the president emphasized that the billionaire “loves Colombia very much” and indicated that the visit would be of vital importance so that he could become familiar with some of these spaces of protection.

It is noteworthy that this man is one of the richest men in the world, according to the magazine Forbeswhat or what He is the second in the list of the ten men who made the most money after Elon Musk, The billionaire who runs Tesla.

This is how the top ten are determined: Elon Musk (Tesla), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Bernard Arnaud (LVMH), Bill Gates (Microsoft), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta/Facebook), Waren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway), and Larry Ellison (Oracle).