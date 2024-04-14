Which will be affected in April

Bank of America (BofA) continues to close its branches in several US states, in a move that responds to changing preferences and habits of consumers who are increasingly turning to online banking operations.

by New York Journal

According to information from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which requires banks to report all closures to the federal agency, Bank of America will close 7 more branches in April.

Branches that will close in April

April 30, 2024

– 417 Shiban Street, Stamford, Connecticut

– 3140 Princeton Pike, Lawrence Township, New Jersey

– 2012 E Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, California

– 108 Old Corti Road, Pikesville, MD

– 825 Dulaney Valley Road, Suite 1180, Towson, MD

As if that wasn't enough, in the coming months, more brick-and-mortar banks are closing their doors:

maybe

May 7, 2024

– 1111 East Main Street, Richmond, Virginia

May 14, 2024

– 7395 Mission Street, Daly City, California

May 21, 2024

– 5485 Camino al Norte, North Las Vegas, Nevada

June

June 11, 2024

– 20708 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell, Washington

July

July 30, 2024

– 3565 California Street, San Francisco, California

