Use this function in Google Maps to avoid climbing stairs

Paths that indicate paths without stairs are usually longer. Reuters/Dado Rovik/Illustration

Google Enable wheelchair-accessible routes, meaning that these routes are designed to avoid stairs and prioritize the use of elevators.

These types of methods can be very convenient in situations where many bags are being carried and people do not want to carry them up or down step by step, or if they simply prefer to walk down a slope or use the elevator instead of the stairs. In addition to their most obvious use, which is to ensure wheelchair accessibility, these tracks also provide a generally more accessible option than the standard option.

Google MapsBy default, it gives priority to the shortest pedestrian routes. However, by enabling this setting, people will find longer routes but no stairs. Now that this feature is available to users, they can activate it when starting a walking route, simply by pressing the Menu button and then selecting “Accessibility facilities for the disabled” In the options section.

Google Maps added this feature recently. (information)

lens

“The lens in maps” (formerly called Search using live view) uses artificial intelligence and augmented reality to help users quickly become familiar with the new environment.

Click the Lens icon in the search bar and pick up your phone to find information about ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, cafes and stores nearby. “In our largest expansion of this feature yet, starting this week, Lens in Maps will be available in more than 50 new cities around the world, including Austin, Las vigas, Rome, Taipei, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Santiago, Mexico City, Monterey And LimeThe company said.

People can get more information from pictures. (Google)

Visual searches

This feature provides a clearer and more intuitive way to search for activities and experiences. When people search for “street art,” “latte art,” or “best beaches,” they’ll get a list of photographic results based on analysis of billions of images shared by the mapping community, powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced image recognition models.

Implementation of this new way of searching maps begins in France, Germany, Japan, United kingdom And United State This week, we will expand to more countries over time.

Thematic findings

The company is working to improve the way search results are organized. Therefore, results will now be grouped by topic to help you have a better experience when exploring places to eat and other activities.

For example, if a person trip in tokyo, You can search for “things to do” and suggestions will appear for themed sites like “anime,” “cherry blossoms,” or “art galleries.” Activity and food scores will launch globally on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

Immersive view of roads

Using this tool, people can quickly learn about the new location. (Google)

Maps has reimagined the way people navigate and explore. With advances in artificial intelligence, they have introduced a whole new way of understanding the road before setting off. Immersive display It uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to combine billions of aerial and street photographs to create a rich digital model of the world.

Using this technology, you will be able to see all the necessary information about the route. When a user gets directions, they’ll see a multi-dimensional experience that lets them preview bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections, and parking lots throughout their journey.

Using the weather slider, you’ll see information about the air quality and what the track looks like as the weather changes throughout the day, so you can prepare by wearing a jacket or sunscreen. Besides the Amnesty International Historical driving trends simulate the number of cars that might be on the road at any given time, because the road during a quiet afternoon can look very different during rush hour.