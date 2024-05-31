Together again! Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner reconcile

Bad bunny And Kendall Jenner They are dating again. After seeing them together several times in the past month, sources confirm this the people They reconciled.

Model, businesswoman and star keeping up with the Kardashians, The 28-year-old Puerto Rican singer, 30, broke up in December after less than a year of dating. The hiatus was short and they broke up because they “weren’t on the same page.”

Now everything seems to be running smoothly. “They’re doing well and are prioritizing spending time together while they figure everything out,” says a source. “There was no drama in their breakup and they missed each other.”

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images



If you don’t want to miss anything, subscribe for free here to the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are doing, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.

The chemistry between the two couldn’t be hidden at the Met Gala after-party. The source close to the couple reveals that “they needed this break Let’s miss each other enough to figure things out. They always felt this crazy attraction. “Things are great again.”

After her breakup with Bad Rabbit, a source told PEOPLE that Kendall considered getting back together with her ex-boyfriend. basket ball player Devin Booker. “Penny wasn’t happy that Kendall was dating” other suitors and “wanted her back,” the source said of Bad Bunny and his name.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. They say about the couple: “Kendall is happy. Benny is very charming and always nice to her.”