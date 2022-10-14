Messages between Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio: “Hey baby, I want to relax”

Actress, singer, songwriter and dancer Jennifer LopezIt became news because of an additional thread he shared with her Leonardo DiCaprio. The American producer, designer and businesswoman also recently married actor Ben Affleck, so the messages sparked several rumors.

Jennifer Lopez She has sold more than 50 million records in the world, so her fame has made her meet several stars like Leonardo DiCaprio. Leonard He is a famous American multi-award winning actor, film producer, and environmental expert.

Jennifer Lopez s Leonardo DiCaprio They seem to have known each other for several years, so both celebrities have developed great trust in each other. But why did speculation arise about their relationship? Everything is due to the fact that recently a video of an interview between the singer and the host of the “Late Late Show” appeared. James Corden.

In the video said Corden Asked Lopez Your cell phone to see and note your contacts Jennifer you have set Leonardo DiCaprioThe presenter challenged the artist to send him strange messages. it is James Corden Wrote: “Hey Leo” when Lopez He interrupted him and said, “Don’t say Leo because I didn’t call him Leo”; So the message was changed to: “Hi baby, I’m getting chills, any suggestions? Tell me JLo. You know who’s the block.”

Incredibly for a message Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio He responded immediately. “You mean tonight, boo boo? At the club?” Wrote Di Caprio. This was born that James Corden And the artist will burst out laughing at the funny nickname. another time Jennifer Lopez He later recalled that he explained the whole situation to Leonardo DiCaprio So that there is no misunderstanding.