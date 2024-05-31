Jo Jo surprises Alana Leteras with an unexpected gift | land escape

La Casa de los Famosos finalist Alana Letras got a huge surprise when Maribelly Rivera’s son, José Antonio Garcia, known as “Jo Jo,” gave Mexico a gift for her birthday.

The former inhabitant of the fourth water was surprised at the studios of the program En Casa con Telemundo when “Joe Joe”She arrived on the program to give her a bouquet of flowers to celebrate her birthday.

“These are details for Alana, which she deserves,” said the son of Huracan Boricua, who emerged as the winner of the fourth season of LCDLF.

Last week, they were both seen in an Instagram Live that went viral, in which Alana and her mother surprised Maribelli’s son while he was playing golf on the Rio Grande, in front of El Yunque, with customers, he reported.

Alana and her mother were mesmerized by the views of the beach from the golf course, with Jo Jo taking the opportunity to assure them, “They should come. Your mom should come here too.”

Alana confirmed that she will visit Puerto Rico on the occasion of Hurricane Boricua’s birthday, which will be celebrated in mid-June.