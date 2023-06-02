Today’s newspaper | How did the “influencer” become a millionaire in two days with one tweet?

The United States and Taiwan signed a trade agreement on Thursday in order to deepen economic ties between the two parties, a decision that drew warning from Beijing.

The initiative Seeks to promote trade by coordinating customs controls and regulatory procedures, As well as taking measures to combat corruption in the United States and the island, which China considers part of its territory and promised to recover one day.

despite of There are no official diplomatic relations between Washington and Taipei, and they maintain informal relations through the actual US Embassy on the island. American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

The Office of the United States Trade Representative said Thursday that the first agreement under this initiative was signed by representatives of AIT and the US-based Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.

the agreement “Seeks to strengthen and deepen the economic and trade relationship” USTR spokesman Sam Michel said in a statement between the parties.

He said that Deputy Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi attended the signing ceremony.

“We thank our partners in Taiwan for helping us reach this important milestone and look forward to upcoming negotiations in more commercial areas set out in the initiative’s negotiating mandate,” Michel added.

The United States is the island’s second largest trading partner. Washington is one of its main allies and supplies it with weapons, despite diplomatic recognition by Beijing in 1979.

for taiwan, The agreement “is not only historic but signals a new beginning,” Cabinet spokesman Alan Lin told reporters in Taipei before the ceremony.

However, China is wary of any rapprochement between Taiwan and other governments and has issued a warning.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning added at a press briefing on Thursday that the United States “should not send wrong signals to the Taiwan independence forces in the name of trade.”

The spokeswoman urged Washington to avoid signing any agreement “of sovereignty or of a formal nature with China’s Taiwan region”.

Beijing has intensified threats against the island in recent years and increased its military incursions around its territory.

The last rehearsals took place in April, when China simulated a “blockade” of the island’s territory for three days.

The moves came in response to a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.