They managed to photograph the rarest beluga whale in the world

In recent days a surprising discovery has been revealed, something out of the ordinary for nature lovers: it is “the rarest whale in the world”, which was seen for the second time in history, and on this occasion, off the coast of Thailand. .

by: Nation

It all happened when a group of tourists, on a rented boat near Phuket Town, saw this sea creature that caught their attention while they were on a trip during New Year's Day.

Apparently they decided to capture this moment on video, so the majestic swim of a group of Omura whales in the Andaman Sea was recorded. The surprise was two-fold: one of them was completely white, which aroused great curiosity.

The photos were shared with officials and the conservation organization ThaiWhales, which decided to publish the material that caused a stir around the world, because it is an important discovery. In the report, they published the section in which they detailed that it was an “exciting and unique marine discovery.”

