The new Coca-Cola flavor is out of this world

New York (CNN Business) – The new flavor of Coca Cola It is out of this world.

At least, that’s the idea behind Coca-Cola Starlight, a new limited-edition classic soda that comes in both regular and sugar-free formats.

After deciding to turn off half of her portfolio a few years ago, she ditched outdated but cherished drinks like Tab and toolsThe soft drink giant has focused on promoting its flagship product, Coca-Cola. Starlight is the first drink from Coca-Cola Creations, a new innovation platform.

Unlike “cherry” or “vanilla,” it’s not immediately clear what starlight is supposed to taste like. So the users reddit Whoever saw photos of the new product online a few months ago, shared some theories about the taste of the new drink. Some say they saw the mysterious new product on retailers’ websites ahead of the official launch scheduled for next week.

Someone said raspberries, because “a quick Google search says space tastes like raspberries.” (Astronomers think the center of the galaxy tastes like raspberries and smells like rum, according to Article from the guard 2009. Delicious! And it’s not a bad idea for Coca-Cola, which rolls out large versions of its drinks left and right). Recently, a Youtube Those who tried the product noticed a “chocolate” taste. [y] Graham Cracker.” This led another Redditor to guess that the flavor was ‘marshmallows.’

On Thursday, Coca-Cola finally cracked the mystery. something like. The company’s explanation is…well, take a look for yourself: The “space-inspired” Starlight has “notes reminiscent of the stars around a campfire, as well as a chill feel that evokes the sensation of a cold flight.” The company said in a statement.

So yeah, maybe marshmallows?

Also, it is red. Or, in the company’s words, “The Coca-Cola Starlight combines the great taste of Coca-Cola with an unexpected twist, including a reddish hue.”

For this reporter, after trying a sample of the company’s sugar-free version, the last sentence pretty much sums it up. The drink didn’t taste like space travel or sitting around a campfire. However, it tastes like a sweeter version of Coca-Cola. It is definitely red.

Starlight gets the full promotional treatment from Coca-Cola Creations, including a digital marketing campaign featuring pop singer Ava Max.

Coca-Cola’s New Marketing Strategy

Last year, Coca-Cola launched a new brand platform called “Real Magic”. The idea is to take a slightly different approach to marketing Coca-Cola, one that tries to reach new consumers by focusing on games and music, among other things. Coca-Cola Creations, which will offer “new products and experiences across the physical and digital worlds” for a limited time, is part of that platform.

“When we launched Real Magic, we wanted to connect and celebrate experiences that bring joy to today’s youth, and it took us into exciting new territory,” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Brand Strategy for Coca-Cola. Cola in a statement Thursday.

For Coca-Cola, reaching young consumers is critical because interest in soft drinks has been declining for years. Exciting new campaigns and obscure products can be a way to catch the attention of potential new customers.

So what does that mean? In the case of Starlight, it is a 3D concert by Ava Max, who has also performed on the Roblox gaming platform. The concert can be accessed via the QR code on the Starlight tag. Also, the glossy packaging and that reddish tint.

But not everything in Starlight is new. It is also a reference to the time of Coca-Cola She sent a can of her pioneering soft drink into space In the ’80s, but that only tasted like Coca-Cola.