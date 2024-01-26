The iOS 17.4 App Store will accept streaming video game apps

Video game lover? Good news because globally, Apple will allow apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming and others

The video game streaming experience will improve in iOS 17.4

last Great announcement from Appleafter third-party stores and browsers other than Safari, It is streaming gaming apps on the App Store for everyone. It would be important to Services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce NOW, and Steam, which until now can only be available over the web.

Many changes in the App Store in which video game platforms will be allowed

Starting with iOS 17.4, in addition to new emojis, It will be possible to access cloud gaming platforms from their servers with complete selection in one application. In question, Apple indicates that developers will send an app that has the ability to include all games from its catalog.

As a general rule, these apps will keep the age rating of the content on par with the highest rating listed on the app. Adherence to the App Store review guidelines will be crucial to acceptance.

Other related changes include Small apps, minigames, chatbots, and other extensions that can use Apple's in-app purchase system For other digital content and services around the world. This is the first interesting change worldwideBecause we remember that alternative stores apply exclusively to EU countries.

Apple is committed to the developer community

These changes announced today from Cupertino are in the interest of achieving the App Store's mission: A trusted place for users to find the apps they love And the? Developers have new capabilities to grow their business, according to Apple. All this without leaving aside the high standards of security and experience that Apple demands.

To contribute to continuous improvement in application development, Apple is introducing new analytics for developers with which they can get more information about their appsTheir performance and actions. There is talk of over 50 new reports that will be available in the App Store Connect API.