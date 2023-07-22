The International Criminal Court denies Maduro’s request to suspend the authority to investigate Khan

The ICC Appeals Chamber rejected the request of the Nicolás Maduro government to suspend Prosecutor General Khan’s investigative authority while it hears the appeal against the decision to pursue the investigation.

Access to Justice director Ali Daniels shared on Twitter an unofficial translation of the document signed by Appeals Chamber Judge Marc Perrin de Brochambeau, in which he explained that he was rejecting the request for suspensive effect because he had failed to demonstrate that there was a risk of irreversible consequences to the MOU, especially in light of the prosecutor’s commitment he said was committed to cooperating in the case.

Furthermore, Venezuela does not explain how an appeal to the Attorney General’s investigation would defeat the purpose of the appeal if the Appeals Chamber determined that the Court had no jurisdiction.

In particular, Venezuela does not specify which investigative activities would lead to irreversible consequences if the investigation were to be quashed on appeal.

At the same time, it ignores the Maduro government’s argument about “retraumatizing” the victims.

In Daniels’ opinion, this is another sign of the ICC’s impartiality and independence.