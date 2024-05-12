The Salvadoran historic center is now playing Fortnite

The Metropolitan Cathedral, National Palace and BINAES appear on the Fortnite platform, and users can enter the library

Users of the online video game Fortnite can now virtually “walk” across Historic center of San SalvadorThe aforementioned place has since been included in the platform: the Metropolitan Cathedral, the National Palace, Gerardo Barrios Square and National Library of El Salvador (BINAES)Donated and built by the Government of China.

This Salvadoran inclusion in Fortnite was announced by the Presidential Press Secretary through

Once inside the library, the character is invited to explore the levels of the place and complete certain tasks. The Presidency released a code on social networks to enter the Salvadoran region in Fortnite: 0533-9684-6487.

The BINAES account on X also shared information about logging into Fortnite.

Explore the BINAES map in Fortnite from the gaming area! 🎮 Remember, you must read 30 minutes to unlock access to exciting mini-games in each level. Get ready for a unique playing and learning experience! 😉 pic.twitter.com/I12dvxCQEH — National Library of El Salvador (@BINAES) May 11, 2024

Fortnite, created in 2017, is primarily a fighting platform, where user-controlled characters battle online against each other to face various challenges. It is one of the most popular games in history and accumulates a following year after year.

This scene in Fortnite recreates the National Palace. Photo EDH/Courtesy

The Salvadoran Historic Center thus joins other real-life places that appear or have references on the virtual platform, such as Wavell Cathedral in Poland; Barringer Meteorite Crater, in Arizona; Route 66 in the United States; Or the pyramids that relate to the Mexican Temple of Kukulcan and the Mayan city of Chichen Itza in the state of Yucatán.

The virtual…and the real

As President Bukele announces this new virtual scenario in Fortnite, another very different reality is taking place in the historic center of the capital.

Since mid-April. Dozens of merchants were evacuated The block located south of the National Palace, and at the beginning of May, the demolition of buildings in the aforementioned sector began; everyone Amidst absolute silence From the government about what will be built on the site.

Likewise, expert voices in the field of architecture and historic preservation have fully criticized the destruction of the centuries-old tiles at the National Palace, which is undergoing reconstruction by the government. This historic apartment and its tiles were destroyed They were thrown as pebbles into a ravine and into the Las Cañas River.