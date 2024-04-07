Tax returns are due on April 15 in the United States, but not in all states

April 15 has been announced as the deadline for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to file tax returns for 2023.

However, due to holidays and natural calamities, some states have made exceptions and delayed the deadline for compliance.

For example, Patriot Day and Liberation Day are celebrated on April 15 and 16 respectively. For this reason, Maine and Massachusetts tax returns can be filed until April 17, 2024.

There is also the case of states affected by natural calamities. So the IRS has changed its federal tax filing dates.

Which other states now have different tax deadlines?

Due to storms and landslides in November 2023, Alaska's new tax filing deadline is July 15, 2024.

California and Connecticut on June 17, 2024 due to severe storms and flooding in January 2024.

A forest fire on August 8, 2023 led to Hawaii's deadline being moved to August 7, 2024.

In Maine, storms in December 2023 determined a new expiration date of June 17, 2024.

Michigan has a similar deadline date, but on August 24, 2023 due to the effects of storms, tornadoes and flooding.

Storms, flooding and a hurricane on September 10, 2023 extended Rhode Island's date to June 17, 2024. The same applies to Tennessee but due to storms and hurricanes in December 2023.

West Virginia also has this date as a deadline due to severe storms, flooding and landslides in August 2023.

Let's also remember that nine other states in the country have later tax filing deadlines than those established by the IRS.

They are: Delaware, April 30, 2024; Hawto doYoYo, on April 22 and Iowa, on April 30. Louisiana also has a May 15 deadline and Maine, April 17, unless they live in a declared disaster area.

The deadline is April 17 in Massachusetts and April 30 if filing electronically in New Mexico; Otherwise April 15.

In Oklahoma, the deadline for electronic filing is April 20, On the 15th. Finally, in Virginia, the deadline is May 1, 2024.