Sebastian Leggett, accused of treason to Becky G

Sebastien Leggett is embroiled in controversy.

The FC Dallas midfielder has been accused of being unfaithful to singer Becky Gwith whom he was engaged At the beginning of December 2022. The accusations were made anonymously. via the ghost Instagram account, @ja29poo.

According to the accused: The betrayal took place in February 2023, two months later The couple announced their engagement on social media.. Deception was to happen In Choco, a nightclub located in Madrid, Spain.

Sebastian Letgett, accused of treason to Becky G: They provide evidence

Through the series of Instagram stories, The woman behind the accusations says she has solid evidence of the events, including intimate photos and videos of what happened that night.

However, the woman It did not disclose such evidence because it deals with sensitive content. However, he calls Becky G To communicate with her and show her all the evidence.

“Sebastian, your friend, cheated on you in February and I have all the evidence (…) that I can send to you privately. A lot of the press is calling me because I won’t shut up.”said the accused, whose identity remains secret.

by your side, Neither Becky G nor Sebastian Lletget have expressed themselves publicly in this regard.

You may also like: Gisele Bundchen and Joachim Valente’s new trip to Costa Rica

The relationship between Sebastián Lletget and Becky G

Singer and football player They met thanks to actress Naomi Scott, With whom Becky Shared screen on tape power Rangers 2016.

It was Naomi who introduced them ever since Her husband, Jordan Spence, is a good friend of Lletget’s. months after they met, They started dating and the rest is history. at the moment, The couple has been in a relationship for 6 years and engaged for 2 months.