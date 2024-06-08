Result and summary of the final match

Polish Iga Swatic This Saturday he won Roland Garros fourthThe third in a row after the Italian sweep in the final Jasmine PaoliniAnd 6-2 and 6-1 in an hour and 8 minutes.

the No. 1 in the world She became the third player to win three crowns in Paris, after the American Monica Seles Between 1990 and 1992 and the Belgian Justine Henin Between 2005 and 2007.

Iga Swiatek, world number one and Roland Garros champion. Christophe Ena/AP-Laprise

Roland Garros 2024: Iga Swiatek is among the best in history at 23 years old

At 23 years old, he also becomes the winner of the 2022 US Open The youngest player to win four Roland Garros tournaments She is the sixth youngest player to win her fifth Grand Slam tournament.

A visibly emotional Switaek received the trophy from two legends, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.

The tennis player from Warsaw seems unstoppable on this court and in this edition she soared above the competition after seeing the abyss in the second round up close when Naomi OsakaThe former world number one, was awarded match point.

since then, Swiatek became a serial killer on the field and only missed 17 gamesincluding three 6-0.

Iga Swiatek exploded with happiness after winning her fourth Roland Garros title. Thibaut Camus / Ab La Presse

It seemed that nothing could stop the Polish player, who saw the Belarusian fall in the quarter-finals on the other side of the draw. Aryna SabalenkaNo. 2 in the rankings, and the only one who can compete with her.

excited Rafa Nadal is a fan, Swiatek is subduing clay court Grand Slams with an iron fist. series now 21 wins in that tournamentthe third best streak in history, surpassed only by Chris Evert’s 29 wins, Monica Seles’ 25, and Justine Henin’s 24, but with one more win than German Steffi Graf.

Victory in Paris is The culmination of a great season on clayShe was crowned with victories in Madrid and Rome, something no woman has achieved since Serena Williams in 2013.

Thus, they have 19 consecutive victories, and their last defeat was in the last tournament in Stuttgart.

Roland Garros 2024: Yasmine Paolini won the best tournament of her career

A lot of baggage for Paolini, Twelfth seeda 28-year-old player who for the first time in this campaign was able to make her mark in women’s tennis.

Surprise this version of Roland Garros The good performance was marked by Italian tennis, which had representatives in three of the four major finals, including the women’s doubles which Paolini herself will play tomorrow with Sara Errani.

Yasmine Paolini also received well-deserved recognition after the best tournament of her career. Christophe Ena/AP-Laprise

But that was not enough to confront Swiatek, who snatched her serve in the third game, before succumbing to the Polish Hurricane, who scored the rest of the set.

when The second seemed to be heading towards a 6-0 resultThe Italian, of Polish and Ghanaian origin, won a match that overshadowed the result.

Paolini leaves with his head held high after objecting to him First Grand Slam final And with the promise of entry Top 10.

The cross-alpine player, the eighth finalist at the recent Australian Open, had not achieved two wins in one of the four major tournaments until this year, but she was able to overcome important opponents such as Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, the fifth racket in the world.

