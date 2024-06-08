Formula 1: George Russell, pole in Canada alongside Max Verstappen

The Englishman and the Dutchman tied until a thousand in Montreal, but Mercedes will advance because he scored before. Lando Norris finished third.

If Mixed Formula 1 reaches the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth date of the 2024 season, after semi-permanent Montreal qualifying, a new card has been added to the deck: Mercedes. The World Cup has reached its second visit this year to America with three different winners in the last three events and with different brands. Lando Norris won in Miami, Max Verstappen continued to celebrate in Emilia-Romagna, and Charles Leclerc had just achieved his dream in Monaco. In all the mix, the Silver Arrows didn’t show up, but George Russell made it to the top of the table and took first place in the Canadian event. In one detail: setting the time with Verstappen!

The former Williams driver achieved his first Formula 1 pole position. Getty Images

Gone are the days of Red Bull’s overwhelming dominance, at least at this stage of the tournament. The three-time champion warned over the Canadian weekend that there was a problem with the RB20’s design and that he knew it would struggle on some tracks. He came after having a very bad time in Monaco and in Montreal he didn’t look competitive. However, they have worked hard behind closed doors in the Milton Keynes team’s box office and brought Verstappen back into the fray. To the extent that He maintained a pole time of 1:12s000, the same time that Russell had achieved some time before. Precisely for this reason, since the Englishman from Mercedes got it first, he was able to break off the grid to take second place in pole position (Hungary 2022 was the previous position). The only time in history that the pole times were equal in a Formula 1 race was at the 1997 European Grand Prix, at Jerez de la Frontera, with a triple pit stop of Jacques Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher and Heinz-Harald Frentzen.

And Mercedes just came back. I could have gone ahead with both cars, because Lewis Hamilton dominated the third test and was always ahead in the classification. But he failed on the final lap and was ruled to start from seventh position. At the front, in addition to Russell, Verstappen, Norris and Oscar Piastri, third and fourth places once again confirm the good moment for McLaren, and surprisingly Daniel Ricciardo (fifth with Racing Bull) and Fernando Alonso, sixth with the improved Aston Martin and that he has given signs that he also wants to join The new group is F1.

“It feels very good, there is a lot of hard work in the factory. Hopefully this will be the start of our season. Now we have to fight for the win and we can keep Verstappen back,” Russell said. Who will seek to achieve his second success in this category. A fact that encourages the Englishman: in nine of the last ten editions of the Canadian Grand Prix, the winner has started on the front row. Naturally, this also gives Max reasons to think about success. “We had a good qualifying, it was a difficult weekend for us, and it is very good to finish second. In Monaco the track was not suitable for us, and this weekend was not good at the beginning either. It was a very difficult start,” said the three-time champion. On Friday due to a problem with the electric motor, “we will see the weather, the rain and the tires”, but, once again, he gathered his strength on the weekend to be in first place fighting again, unlike what he experienced with his teammate Chico Perez, who missed the first section of the race Second in a row…

If the open and mixed panorama presented by Formula 1 in general in recent races and in the Canadian Grand Prix in particular (three different brands in the first three squares) we must add the risk of rain throughout the race. If what the Meteorological Authority announced comes true, the mix will be comprehensive and anything can happen. The plot is the breath of fresh air that F1 needed to shake off the drowsiness caused by Verstappen’s overwhelming and unfair dominance.

