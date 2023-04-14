April 14, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Raul Gonzalez in mourning: “My heart is sad today”

Roger Rehbein April 14, 2023 2 min read

Attractive driver Raul Gonzalez Marked by Involved messages constantly from position And Overcoming through them social networks. However, a few days ago he posted a file date to instagram who left with little worry to his fans since he alluded to the days difficult I would pass, albeit with help professionalI was facing the situation honestly. Now, the Venezuelan a painful News that fills you up Sorrow he heart.

Sincere farewell to Raul Gonzalez.

morning presenterAmerica woke uprevealed leave from a very person private For him, with whom he had a beautiful relationship friendship. “Today my heart is sad,” he wrote. Gonzalez next to a photo Elnor BrachoRecognized trainer from life and Guide metaphysical. “Great shorts left, rest in peace,” he added. Raul in the text.

Threads

See also  The great dream of taking the Chinese to the moon and mars - 05/03/2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

This is what is known about the recent discovery of water on the moon

April 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Goodbye to ESA and Ariane 5

April 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

How to activate new partner mode in the first half

April 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Raul Gonzalez in mourning: “My heart is sad today”

April 14, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Hurricane Elsa set a new wind record as it battered the western coast of Australia

April 14, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Jeff Bezos’ luxury sailboat makes its maiden voyage in Spanish waters

April 14, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

A new reason to see The House of Famous 3

April 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon