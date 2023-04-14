Raul Gonzalez in mourning: “My heart is sad today”

Attractive driver Raul Gonzalez Marked by Involved messages constantly from position And Overcoming through them social networks. However, a few days ago he posted a file date to instagram who left with little worry to his fans since he alluded to the days difficult I would pass, albeit with help professionalI was facing the situation honestly. Now, the Venezuelan a painful News that fills you up Sorrow he heart.

Sincere farewell to Raul Gonzalez.

morning presenterAmerica woke uprevealed leave from a very person private For him, with whom he had a beautiful relationship friendship. “Today my heart is sad,” he wrote. Gonzalez next to a photo Elnor BrachoRecognized trainer from life and Guide metaphysical. “Great shorts left, rest in peace,” he added. Raul in the text.

Many personalities from the world of entertainment invited Coach Elinor Brashaw.

Likewise, the chauffeur was not the only figure in the entertainment world Disqualified to Bracho. Marjorie D’SouzaAnd Caroline Sandoval And Luz Maria Doria There also sent passionate messages from farewell.

“I still can’t believe it. I expected to hear the cellphone and that it was you. I can still hear your smile with all of our craziness. You always laughed and even in difficult moments you always had joy in your heart and you filled me with it. I know I will hear your smile again in My dreams, but, you know something, I’m going to miss you so much.” Marjorie D’Souza.