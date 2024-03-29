March 29, 2024

Queen Beyoncé sings Dolly Parton's song on her new country album

Zera Pearson March 29, 2024 2 min read

Beyoncé's new country album includes a cover of Dolly Parton's “Jolene” as well as several songs by country legends like Willie Nelson.

“Cowboy Carter,” the second chapter in Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” trilogy, was already on sale in locations around the world as the calendar changed to Friday. Its departure was scheduled for 04:00 GMT.

The 42-year-old also covers Paul McCartney's “White Album” classic, “Blackbiird,” which he styles with a double “i.”

McCartney wrote the song in 1968 about the Little Rock Nine, nine black teenagers who became icons of the civil rights movement when they were the first to enter an officially all-white Arkansas high school, paving the way for desegregation in the southern United States.

Parton herself acknowledged Bey's tribute on Instagram, saying, “Listen to my original song 'Jolene' while you wait for @Beyonce – COWBOY CARTER from Dolly P.”

When Beyoncé announced her upcoming album and released two singles, Parton was full of praise: “I'm a huge Beyoncé fan and I'm so happy she released a country album.”

Beyoncé, a Texan raised by a mother from Louisiana and a father from Alabama, threw herself into country on her latest album, an initiative that widened the debate over the long history of black artists in the country music spheres and the ongoing backlash from white gatekeepers.

Tanner Adele and Willie Jones also guest star on “Cowboy Carter,” as do Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

An accomplished student of musicology, Beyoncé released the first chapter of “Renaissance” in 2022, a collection of songs rooted in the history of disco music, highlighting the black, gay and working-class communities that shaped electronic and house music.

He clearly makes the same effort in “Cowboy Carter,” bringing in collaborators to make a statement about the country’s rich history and contemporary scene.

She recorded one of the album's first songs, “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages”, with well-known musicians, including Rhiannon Giddens on banjo and viola.

