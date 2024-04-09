Powerball winner emerged: what is known about the new billionaire and how much money he will earn

A Powerball jackpot sign appears at a 7-Eleven, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Someone in Oregon has claimed the jackpot Powerball $1.3 billion was won last weekend, the eighth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

If the winner of Sunday's drawing gives up the rarely-claimed repayment option over 30 years, the total pre-tax amount would be $621 million. Federal and state taxes will reduce your distance even further.

Oregon Lottery officials say someone showed up Monday to claim the prize and they are working to verify it. The ticket matching the six numbers was sold at the Plaid Pantry store in the northeast PortlandAn area of ​​modest houses, the city's main airport and a golf course.

Some states allow lottery winners to remain anonymous, which may help them avoid requests for money from friends, strangers and creditors. But Oregon is not one of them and requires winners to apply within a year to claim their prizes.

in CaliforniaLast month, the lottery revealed the name of one of the winners of the second-largest Powerball jackpot: a $1.8 billion prize drawn last fall.

Oregon has had five previous Powerball jackpot winners, including two families who shared a $340 million prize in 2005.

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are 1 in 292 million, and no one has won one since January 1. The 41 straight ties without a winner through Sunday tied for the two longest droughts in the game's history, which occurred in 2021 and 2022, according to the lottery.

Powerball tickets appear in a liquor store in Washington, USA (Reuters/Nathan Howard/archive photo)

The drawing was supposed to take place on Saturday, but that didn't happen until early Sunday because Powerball needed more time for the jurisdiction to complete computer pre-verification of every ticket sold.

The odds of winning are so slim that a person is more likely to be struck by lightning at some point than to win a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot, even if they play every drawing of both for 80 years. However, with so many people investing their money for a chance at life-changing fortune, someone eventually wins.

It is the eighth lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the fourth Powerball jackpot. The other four were prizes Huge millions. The largest jackpot was a $2 billion Powerball jackpot that was sold to a man who bought the ticket in California in 2022.

All states except Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands participate in the two lotteries, which are administered by the Multi-State Lottery Association.

If the winner could claim the entire jackpot in one go without having to pay taxes, they would still be far from the net worth of super millionaires like $227 billion. Elon Musk. But it would place the winner among fewer than 800 billionaires in the United States.

A Powerball lottery ticket, seen in a grocery store, on April 1, 2024, in Kennesaw, Georgia. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

It will also be larger than the GDP of the Caribbean countries Dominica, Grenada and Saint Kitts and Nevis. That would be enough to buy some professional hockey teams and would be more than Taylor Swift raised on her recent record-breaking tour.

They are as inevitable as winning the Powerball jackpot.

Even after taxes (24% at the federal level and 8% for Oregon), the total amount the winner will pay will exceed $400 million, or the minimum cost of rebuilding the recently destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

For someone, last weekend's victory is a bridge to a new life.

