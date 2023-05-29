Officials say they have recovered one person and are continuing to search for the missing

(CNN) — Another person was rescued overnight after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, the city’s fire marshal said Monday morning as search dog teams continued to search for anyone still trapped inside.

“Nobody appears to be trapped inside the building,” Chief Mike Carlston said, adding that there were no casualties.

However, “the building is not structurally sound and poses a risk to response teams,” he said, adding that structural engineers are on site as first responders prepare to transition from rescue operations to recovery.

It is not clear how many may be unaccounted for or how many residents have been displaced.

Seven people were rescued earlier and more than a dozen people were evacuated from the building, known as The Davenport, after part of its rear section collapsed and was separated from the rest of the structure on Sunday, Carlston said last night.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Richard Oswald, the city’s director of neighborhood services, said the building’s owners had permits to repair the exterior wall.

“It’s an active scene and we’re going to continue to work and assess and try to locate people and get them out,” Davenport Mayor Mike Madsen said at a press conference Sunday night. .

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency crews found large natural gas and water leaks on every floor of the building, officials said. Public services have been secured and rescue teams are working to find people whose whereabouts are unknown.

“I live in the building next to it, and we heard a big bang,” Andrew Sommer, a former tenant of The Davenport, told CNN affiliate KWQC. “After a while, we came out and saw that the entire building was gone.”

The man who was rescued overnight was taken to a hospital, Carlston said Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 4:55 p.m. local time Sunday, Carlston said. The area remains closed while the search and investigation continues.