Miami: Royal Caribbean launches 4 new terminals with Icon of the Seas

t| Miami | September 13, 2023

Royal Caribbean will launch new terminals with its Icon of the Seas ship from Miami until 2026, which is why it already opened sales three months early, starting Wednesday.

In addition to seven-night cruises to CocoCay’s Perfect Day private island, you’ll visit new destinations like Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This Eastern Caribbean itinerary consists of seven nights in CocoCay, Bahamas, departing from Miami with a stop in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Also Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

Another seven-night voyage to the Western Caribbean will depart from Miami in CocoCay, Bahamas. The ports of call are Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico and Roatan in Honduras, as reported by Cruiseindustrynews.

