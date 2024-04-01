April 1, 2024

Maria Corina Machado reaffirmed her commitment to the electoral process

April 1, 2024
Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado sent a message to Venezuelans on Sunday night, March 31, in which she affirmed her commitment to maintaining the electoral process.

In a video clip he posted on social media, he urged citizens to move forward with greater determination. He added: “This matter did not divide us, but united us.”

“It is not true that the regime won this game. On the contrary, what they did is so obscene that they forced their former allies to raise their voices,” the leader of Viente Venezuela said.

Likewise, he reiterated that Maduro would not choose his rival, because on October 22 Venezuelans supported a new policy and would not allow this mandate to be “betrayed.”

“We have until 10 days before July 28 to replace the candidate and the battle is a battle,” he said, referring to statements by some Chavez spokesmen about replacing election candidates.

In this sense, María Corina recognized the work and commitment of all opposition allies who remained steadfast in ensuring that the will expressed by Venezuelans in the primaries was respected.

“Today we have confidence that no one will deviate us from the path that will lead us to clean and free elections, where I will be a presidential candidate or Corinna Lloris will be there,” he said.

