How to Increase Productivity and Memory According to Bill Gates | mix up

Bill Gates He stands out as a prominent personality in the United States, recognized for being one of the founders of Microsoft. His activities currently include many projects, investments and charitable efforts. Despite his busy billionaire schedule Share your formula to maintain optimal productivity.

For several years, he was the richest man in the world on the Forbes list, until Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, overtook him.

In addition, she has several charities such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Match for Africa, The Giving Pledge, OER Project, Breakthrough Energy, and Mission Innovation.

The secret of Bill Gates is meditation

Bill Gates increases his productivity and memory by practicing meditation at least three times a week for 10 minutes each session. on trial Gates NotesHe recounted how he benefited after he incorporated it into his daily life.

“I’m not sure how much meditation would have helped me focus in my early days with Microsoft, because without it I was monotonously focused. But now that I’m married, have three kids, and have a broader range of professional and personal interests, it’s a great tool for improving my focus.He wrote on his website.

Bill Gates practices meditation and mindfulness (Photo: Bill Gates/Instagram)

“It has also helped me to step back and relax with any thoughts or emotions out of the way. I like what I get for 10 minutes every few days“.

Bill Gates Beginning Meditation

Bill Gates is not a particularly religious or mystical person, but as he learned more about the benefits of meditation, his view on the practice changed.

“I thought of meditation as something related to reincarnation in some way, and I didn’t think so. Recently, however, I have gained a better understanding of meditation. I’m certainly no expert, but now I meditate two or three times a week, for 10 minutes each time.“, It is to explain.

Since then, it has become a tool for practicing and learning to control the mind, which he shared, on occasion, with his then-wife, Melinda French.

“I see now that meditation is simply an exercise for the mind, similar to the way we exercise our muscles when we exercise. For me, it has nothing to do with faith or mysticism. It’s about taking a few minutes out of my day, learning to pay attention to the thoughts running through my head, and stepping back from them.“, he added.