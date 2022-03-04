March 4, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

He went to the bathroom in a restaurant, found a huge red button, pressed it and something incredible happened (video)

He went to the bathroom in a restaurant, found a huge red button, pressed it and something incredible happened (video)

Phyllis Ward March 4, 2022 2 min read


Yasir

TikTok user Abi Hindle shared on her profile a strange discovery in the bathroom of a restaurant that is also becoming more and more popular in many places in the UK.

by: Chronicle

In fact, it’s a huge red button with a little sign inside the toilet: “Push on it. What’s the worst that could happen?”

The young woman, by profession as a poker player, shared a video she pressed in and how after the bathroom got dark a moment later, it filled with disco lights, and the Bee Gees song “Staying Alive” started playing very loudly.

“It has to be Britain’s coolest bathroom, and I’m thinking of putting a button like it in my country. I made a playlist for that and everything,” said my dad.

Tweet embed

“What’s the worst that could happen?” To me what a red cloth for a bull. #push the button

? original sound – Iiiiitsabi

The Curious button, already installed on more services elsewhere, as can be seen in other videos on networks like TikTok, is in Perch in the Park, in Eastbourne, in East Sussex.

Meanwhile, managing director of Perch in the Park Alex Coombes confirmed to the Daily Mirror that they had paid around £700 (about €850) to outfit two unisex booths with a small dedicated disco, and said the backlash was worth it. Benny

See also  Roman Jaques: Electoral councils were afraid to make decisions in previous elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A series starring the President of Ukraine increases global interest

March 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

France seizes luxury yacht from sanctioned Russian oligarchs

March 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Russian and Ukrainian tourists will be able to stay in the Dominican Republic until their situation is resolved

March 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Tony Tantrates: “Every moment I’m a Dominican, every time I breathe I hope I never fail them”

March 4, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

MWC 2022: The robot dog is the sensation, and all its functions make it feel like a real animal

March 4, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

He went to the bathroom in a restaurant, found a huge red button, pressed it and something incredible happened (video)

March 4, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Rainer Torres was happy with the level of Piero Quispi: “If they had doubts, he took care to clarify them” | League vs Barcelona | RMMD | Football – Peruvian

March 4, 2022 Cassandra Curtis