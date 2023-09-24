Great jump shot by Eli De La Cruz hits Cincinnati

In season Major League Baseball In 2023, Latin American players have stood out in style in each of their responsibilities on the field of play. But, in this case, it is inevitable that he will not stop showing off the majestic ability that he possesses. Dominican Eli Dela CruzIt was very prominent on Saturday.

Weekend duel between Enneagrams Cincinnati Reds And Pittsburgh Pirates Signed in "The Great American Ballpark"home of the first mentioned above.

In the first third of the match, Eli Dela Cruz He decided to open his team’s defensive round with an unprecedented field goal. Which showed one of the best things that Dominicans know how to do.

Top of the third inning and the local starter off the mound Connor Phillipsreceived the left hand from pittsburgh Brian Reynolds, with the task of controlling him through his collection of pitches.

Ellie de la Cruz put her skills to the fullest

While riding on zero balls, two hits, two strikes, and a man at first, Reynolds caught a sweeper at 85.8 mph. As a result of the impact, strong contact was triggered from both sides of the shortstop and second base, the ground guarded by the man from Kisquia.

by the time, From the cross It is perfectly placed to determine the best way to stop the connection.

In a microsecond and with a fairly clear goal, Eli Dela Cruz He jumped at the right moment, extended his gloved arm, and managed to acrobatically catch the last loop.

The Dominican fell with his back to the canvas but immediately got up and happily ran to his stronghold while enjoying the applause of the fans on the field.

Below you can enjoy the video of the play:

