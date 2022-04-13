April 13, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

From another world! This is what Elon Musk's curious car looks like

From another world! This is what Elon Musk’s curious car looks like

Zera Pearson April 13, 2022 2 min read

The famous Tesla founder, Elon Musk, surprises us with this opportunity in front of a truly amazing car. A somewhat curious piece that forms part of his massive collection. We tell you all the details below.

Elon Musk is one of the richest men right now. The Tesla founder does not stop being famous for his electric designs and his appearances in the media. A very symbolic figure, always striving in one way or another to participate in various topics.

however, This time Elon surprised us with a rather strange piece that is part of his huge collection of cars. What are we talking about? Specifically, we refer to your Lotus Spirit Submarine. But it’s not just a car, it was The famous James Bond used it in the movie “The Spy Who Loved Me”.

Without a doubt, with the enormous wealth that a businessman possesses, he can indulge in these tastes. that Agent 007 fanWho did not want to miss the opportunity to have this magical car in his garage. However, despite being purchased with the intent to go underwater, the car didn’t respond as expected. Everything seems to indicate that Elon Musk fell for the trick used in cinema to generate said effect.

disappointed or not Elon Musk He has this historical piece of cinema in his mansion. An exclusive design added to and for the sake of it retains an important appreciation. The value of this car was close to a million dollars. Something that was not a problem for the programmer, given his great wealth.

See also  Former US First Lady Melania Trump launches her own collection of NFT, with a portion of the proceeds going to fund various charities

However, beyond imagination, Elon was not far behind and on several occasions mentioned the possibility of installing a system that would allow him to realize his dream. A model that did not have much value in its beginnings, but thanks to the film it has acquired a truly incredible history that lives on over the years, and continues to be passed on from generation to generation. We’ll see if Tesla Able to turn it into an amphibious vehicle, do you think it would be able to?

Lotus Spirit James Bond submarine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Microchip implants that allow you to push with your hand

April 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

San Francisco police stop a taxi without people

April 11, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Mark Zuckerberg reveals the nickname his employees gave him

April 9, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

From another world! This is what Elon Musk’s curious car looks like

April 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Kim Kardashian has a strong opinion of Kanye West’s new girlfriend

April 13, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Advances in Artificial Intelligence: Google has created a bot that understands jokes and can explain them

April 12, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Bayern Munich have responded to rumors that Lewandowski is being taken for granted at Barcelona

April 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis