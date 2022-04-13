From another world! This is what Elon Musk’s curious car looks like

The famous Tesla founder, Elon Musk, surprises us with this opportunity in front of a truly amazing car. A somewhat curious piece that forms part of his massive collection. We tell you all the details below.

Elon Musk is one of the richest men right now. The Tesla founder does not stop being famous for his electric designs and his appearances in the media. A very symbolic figure, always striving in one way or another to participate in various topics.

however, This time Elon surprised us with a rather strange piece that is part of his huge collection of cars. What are we talking about? Specifically, we refer to your Lotus Spirit Submarine. But it’s not just a car, it was The famous James Bond used it in the movie “The Spy Who Loved Me”.

Without a doubt, with the enormous wealth that a businessman possesses, he can indulge in these tastes. that Agent 007 fanWho did not want to miss the opportunity to have this magical car in his garage. However, despite being purchased with the intent to go underwater, the car didn’t respond as expected. Everything seems to indicate that Elon Musk fell for the trick used in cinema to generate said effect.

disappointed or not Elon Musk He has this historical piece of cinema in his mansion. An exclusive design added to and for the sake of it retains an important appreciation. The value of this car was close to a million dollars. Something that was not a problem for the programmer, given his great wealth.

However, beyond imagination, Elon was not far behind and on several occasions mentioned the possibility of installing a system that would allow him to realize his dream. A model that did not have much value in its beginnings, but thanks to the film it has acquired a truly incredible history that lives on over the years, and continues to be passed on from generation to generation. We’ll see if Tesla Able to turn it into an amphibious vehicle, do you think it would be able to?