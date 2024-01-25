January 26, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Find out who is eligible and how to apply

Find out who is eligible and how to apply

Zera Pearson January 26, 2024 1 min read

Client American bank In Florida, they could have the opportunity to receive compensation of up to $500, as a result of a settlement reached after a class action lawsuit. Here we provide you with all the necessary details.

Why was Bank of America sued?

The banking institution faced a class action lawsuit for violations of the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act (FCCPA). Bank of America allegedly sent late-night debt collection letters to account holders, violating the FCCPA. This law prohibits communication with the debtor between the hours of 9:00 PM and 8:00 AM in his or her time zone without his prior consent.

Bank of America, although it did not admit any wrongdoing, agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve the claims.

Who is eligible for compensation?

Florida residents who have received messages, calls, or any type of communication from Bank of America between the hours of 9:00 PM and 8:00 AM in their local time zone since April 22, 2020 may be eligible.

How to request compensation

To receive payment, eligible customers must submit a valid claim form by January 26, 2024. Form available here.

Importantly, the exact payouts will vary depending on the number of claims submitted, but class members can receive up to $500. If you meet the requirements, feel free to submit your claim before the mentioned deadline.

See also  Tesla car accident "with no one behind the wheel" kills two people in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

An electric car battery charges in less than 5 minutes

January 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Can you open a savings account in US banks from Colombia? – Personal Finance – Economics

January 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

An American Airlines flight was delayed due to passengers having flatulence

January 25, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Philadelphia Phillies manager spoke ahead of MLB 2024

January 26, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Webb Telescope captures a massive star-forming complex

January 26, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Kenya provides details to the UN Security Council on urgent actions for the mission in Haiti

January 26, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Find out who is eligible and how to apply

January 26, 2024 Zera Pearson