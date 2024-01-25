Find out who is eligible and how to apply

Client American bank In Florida, they could have the opportunity to receive compensation of up to $500, as a result of a settlement reached after a class action lawsuit. Here we provide you with all the necessary details.

Why was Bank of America sued?

The banking institution faced a class action lawsuit for violations of the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act (FCCPA). Bank of America allegedly sent late-night debt collection letters to account holders, violating the FCCPA. This law prohibits communication with the debtor between the hours of 9:00 PM and 8:00 AM in his or her time zone without his prior consent.

Bank of America, although it did not admit any wrongdoing, agreed to pay $500,000 to resolve the claims.

Who is eligible for compensation?

Florida residents who have received messages, calls, or any type of communication from Bank of America between the hours of 9:00 PM and 8:00 AM in their local time zone since April 22, 2020 may be eligible.

How to request compensation

To receive payment, eligible customers must submit a valid claim form by January 26, 2024. Form available here.

Importantly, the exact payouts will vary depending on the number of claims submitted, but class members can receive up to $500. If you meet the requirements, feel free to submit your claim before the mentioned deadline.