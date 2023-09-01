Elon Musk thinks his daughter doesn’t like him because she was brainwashed at school that “everyone rich is evil.”

X CEO Elon Musk. EFE/Alexander Becher/File



Elon Musk believes that His transgender daughterIt calls “Communist”, He broke off his relationship with her Because she studies at Arts and Science High School They brainwashed him So” he thought Any rich person is bad”.

Musk charged Crossroads School of Arts and Sciences Since Santa Monica broke up with her daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Because it infected her “Awareness Virus”.

His daughter’s gender transition led the SpaceX founder to buy Twitter as part of his mission. Conclusion wake up (progressive or left-wing political movements), according to a forthcoming piece of biography Elon Musk Published in The Wall Street Journal Thursday.

The SpaceX founder told the author Walter Isaacson In April 2022, Wilson said she was “hopeful” about her son’s decision. A staunch Marxist and severed all ties with him”, reveals the part.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France. June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File

“She went beyond socialism and became a full-fledged communist, thinking that any rich person is evil”Musk said.

“He doesn’t want to spend time with me,” she added.

High school education, considered Progressivewill cost $50,000 per year.

“In his view, Twitter suffers from a similar mindset that stifles right-wing and anti-establishment voices,” Isaacson wrote. New York Post.

Last October, Musk said: “Neo-Marxists” have taken over elite schools and liberal universities to teach their students They hate rich people.

The entrepreneur announced that video calls will reach X, formerly known as Twitter. Through a release, the owner of the application confirmed the addition of this functionality, which has been talked about for weeks and was already in the testing period.

The application allows you to communicate from any device.

The tool is part of the employer’s plan to turn the social network into a platform where users can make payments or find jobs by integrating various functions.

The availability date of this function is not yet confirmed, but its development took several weeks, company employees were able to test it and share images of what the interface will look like, so it will be added soon.

Continue reading:

Elon Musk criticizes TikTok’s artificial intelligence: He believes it probes the brain

Twitter is authorized to pay and trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Why Meta, Elon Musk’s X and TikTok Should Be Subject to Special Regulations in the EU