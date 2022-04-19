Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is homeless and lives in friends’ rooms

Elon Muskthe richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg with an estimated fortune of $251 billion, says he doesn’t even have a home to sleep in which is why he lives from house to house with his friends.

This is what the South African mentioned in the middle of an interview with the lead organizer of TED Education Conferences, Chris Anderson. In addition, the money mogul announced that he is not a hotel user either.

“If I travel to the Bay Area, where most of Tesla’s engineering operations are located, I’m basically torn between the spare rooms of my friends,” he explained while filming at Tesla’s huge factory in Berlin.

Towards the end of the interview, Anderson touched on the disapproval many people have of billionaires, due to the unequal distribution of resources. In the face of criticism from the interviewer, Musk noted that he’s not overconsumption.

“It would be problematic if I were to spend billions of dollars a year in personal consumption,” said the rich man. Additionally, he stated that his biggest expense is using his personal plane.

In fact, this was confirmed by his ex-partner, singer Grimes, who said that Elon Musk sometimes lived in conditions below the poverty line.

An example of this is the time when the largest shareholder in Tesla refused to buy a new mattress, even though the mattress they were using with the Grimes had torn sides, according to the musician and singer.

“I don’t have a yacht, and I don’t take vacations. The only exception is my plane, but if I didn’t use it, I would have fewer hours in the day to work,” Musk said in the interview.

Towards the end of 2021, the South African businessman sold his last home possessions.

The billionaire was the subject of controversy because of his offer to buy all shares of the social network Twitter for $ 43 billion, which the platform has so far refused to accept.

This offer was made after the billionaire bought 9.2% of the shares.