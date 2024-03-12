Download the Android version for free

On this note you can access the official link to download the file The latest version of WhatsApp Plus V40.30 Completely free and virus-free.

Download WhatsApp Plus V40.30 free for Android smartphones. | Libro composition

WhatsApp It is the most popular meta app in recent years, where thousands of people can connect with their friends or family within seconds. However, the arrival of APKs has created a buzz in the Android world. Learn how to install it for free and without problems.

A few days before the beginning of March, the WhatsApp Plus V40.30 update was finally released, which contains new options and is compatible with many other devices. Android.

WhatsApp Plus V40.30 APK: Download the app for free

First of all, you should know that WhatsApp Plus V40.30 APK only works on Android devices. If you have an iPhone, you won't be able to install it on your phone.

On the other hand, Whatsapp Plus V40.30 is not official, so we advise you to make a backup on Google Drive to prevent the possibility of losing messages and attachments. Finally, it will be necessary to uninstall the official WhatsApp application downloaded from the Play Store. After that, follow these instructions:

download APK WhatsApp Plus V40.30 in this link.

Run the APK file, and you must give it all the corresponding permissions of Google Chrome so you can install it.

At that time you must enter your cell phone number and receive a verification code in WhatsApp Plus.

Remember that WhatsApp Plus V40.30 APK It's not an official app, which means Meta can deactivate your account if it detects you're using it.

