Disneyland will issue direct payments to eligible guests following a class action lawsuit

One of the most famous theme parks in the world will give some of its visitors extra money. We are talking about Disneyland, located in Anaheim, in Los Angeles, California.The fact is that Jeneale Nielson filed a class action lawsuit for “deceptive business practices” and Disneyland reached a $9.5 million settlement.

Nelson stated that Annual Passholders who purchased Dream Key tickets in 2021 for $1,399.00 were exposed to false advertising.

In this sense, Dream Key is a type of annual pass that provides a series of benefits. Among them is that its holders will never find a blocked date and will be able to attend the park whenever they want.

But Nelson was a different story, as he tried to use his drama key and the response was that several dates were unavailable. All this despite tickets not being sold for the required days.

Meanwhile, lawsuit documents indicate that this practice is in direct conflict with Disneyland’s stated promise.

However, it has been made clear publicly that by announcing “no blackout dates”, Disneyland will not artificially limit the capacity of its parks. Instead, it will limit the number of Dream Key card holders who can visit the parks on any given day.

How did Disneyland comment on the matter?

In the midst of this context, Disneyland executives decided to reach an agreement worth $9.5 million. All this is in order to financially compensate everyone who purchased the Dream Key Annual Pass, which has been discontinued.

Meanwhile, people who received their pass will receive an approximate amount of $67.41. They will not have to submit any form or take additional steps to obtain the compensation money.

In addition, eligible recipients will be notified on a date after payment, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

For this reason, it is estimated that approximately 103,435 Dream Key cardholders will receive a payment. Although if the funds are sufficient, they may receive another additional payment.

