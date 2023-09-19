Cuba is on track to eliminate fuel cash payments

The Cuban government is taking measures to establish banking services. One of the new proposals is to end cash collection at the so-called Servicentros of the CIMEX chain. Currently, customers have many options to make purchases virtually. One of the first products to be sold in this way is fuel.

Among the options available for making payments are magnetic cards and reloadable cards for Cuban citizens. In addition, there are alternatives regarding the use of Transfermóvil and the single-use card. This last method is the most used by consumers.

Provinces starting with digital payments

Some time ago, the authorities of the largest Antilles islands provided information about these changes. CIMEX executives said that starting from the first day of September 2023, petrol stations in the country will be digitally charged.

However, this initiative will be implemented gradually throughout the Cuban archipelago. The first provinces on the Caribbean island that will host the new grouping system are Mayabique, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus, Las Tunas and Granma.

Next October, the Cuban capital, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Ciego de Avila, Camaguey and Holguin, will develop the electronic strategy. Those wishing to purchase disposable cards can obtain them from various CIMEX establishments.

This company announced that the cards are distributed in more than a thousand locations. The other alternative to obtain these payment instruments is through the telecom agents of the telephone company ETECSA.

The director of CIMEX gas stations in Sancti Spíritus, Miguel Romero, said that next Friday, the 15th of this month, the signal will begin to be implemented. Mr. Romero also warned that facilities in digital aggregation mode will be 28 of the total 30.

