Cristiano Ronaldo, after a new brand

At 39 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo He set a maximum record to reach another record: he scored 35 goals in one season in the Saudi League, which is the highest mark in the competition. That’s why the Portuguese posted on social networks: “I’m not chasing records, they’re chasing me.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, record in the Saudi League

He is 39 years old, but his thirst for glory remains. Cristiano Ronaldo He added another record to his record of great achievements after scoring 35 goals in one season in the Saudi League and obtaining the title of top scorer in the tournament.

The previous record was Abdul Razzaq Hamdallahwho received the most shout-outs in a single campaign with 34.

For this reason, the Portuguese published a design for organizing the league on social networks and wrote: “I am not chasing records, they are chasing me.”





Read also

Leonardo Schwartz

Cristiano Ronaldo in victory

The Portuguese left Manchester United Upon arrival Victory He was expected to be a top scorer and an icon for his team. Sure, it happened.

In his first season, he played 19 matches, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. But already in the current campaign, his numbers have increased: 50 offers, with 50 shoutouts and 13 statements.

In 2023, he won a title Arab Clubs Championship Now he is the top scorer in the Saudi League. Another significant detail is that last year was the year in which he scored the most goals in the twelve months, with 54 goals.

However, the season is not over. On Friday, May 31, Al-Nasr will face Al-Hilal in the King’s Champions Cup final, and the Portuguese could claim another title among his performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract with Al Arabi Club until June 2026. If he respects it – as expected – he will reach that stage at the age of 41.