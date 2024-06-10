June 11, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Clovis Nino and Aleska Genesis are already dating

Clovis Nino and Aleska Genesis are already dating

Lane Skeldon June 11, 2024 1 min read

Mexico City correspondent

Originally, Clovis Nino asked Aleska Génesis to be his girlfriend when they were diving in the waters of the Mexican Caribbean.

While they were enjoying the wonders of the seabed, Clovis addressed a letter to Aleska, who read it enthusiastically, and accepted the influencer’s offer by forming a heart with her hands and then kissing it.

The couple is in Cancun, Quintana Roo, enjoying a vacation where they consolidated their love affair, which began when they both participated in the last edition of “La Casa de los Famosos”, which was successfully broadcast by Telemundo.

During the reality show, it was believed that Aliska’s heart was beating for Cristian Estrada, but when he came out in the first week, the Venezuelan realized that everything was a fleeting illusion. When she clicked with Clovis, she understood that it was really him that he fell in love with, and they strengthened their relationship from During their departure, which they now frame as a beautiful and original formal engagement proposal.

Diana Garcia is a Mexico City correspondent for La Voz Arizona. Follow their coverage on X @Diana Jaff.

Help us improve our coverage. Complete this short survey.

See also  What Denise Novoa said about his expulsion from "Exatlón United States"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Featherweight, hospitalized after holding a concert in New York | video

June 10, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The announcer points out Jennifer Lopez’s bad attitude

June 10, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“Imminent divorce”?: New details about what JLo and Ben Affleck will go through

June 10, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Netherlands receives heavy blow for Euro 2024; The number that will not be in the tournament

June 11, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Update WhatsApp Plus 2024 with the latest version for download on Android

June 11, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

González Urrutia leads Maduro in the most reliable presidential election polls

June 11, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Florida officials warn of sharks off beaches

June 11, 2024 Winston Hale