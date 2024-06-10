Clovis Nino and Aleska Genesis are already dating

Mexico City correspondent

Originally, Clovis Nino asked Aleska Génesis to be his girlfriend when they were diving in the waters of the Mexican Caribbean.

While they were enjoying the wonders of the seabed, Clovis addressed a letter to Aleska, who read it enthusiastically, and accepted the influencer’s offer by forming a heart with her hands and then kissing it.

The couple is in Cancun, Quintana Roo, enjoying a vacation where they consolidated their love affair, which began when they both participated in the last edition of “La Casa de los Famosos”, which was successfully broadcast by Telemundo.

During the reality show, it was believed that Aliska’s heart was beating for Cristian Estrada, but when he came out in the first week, the Venezuelan realized that everything was a fleeting illusion. When she clicked with Clovis, she understood that it was really him that he fell in love with, and they strengthened their relationship from During their departure, which they now frame as a beautiful and original formal engagement proposal.

Diana Garcia is a Mexico City correspondent for La Voz Arizona. Follow their coverage on X @Diana Jaff.

