Bezos raises the hornet’s nest suspicion of China and Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter

APRIL 26 (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc founder, In a post on Twitter, Jeff Bezos questioned whether Elon Musk’s $44 billion cash deal to buy Twitter is giving China “a bit of leverage in the public arena.”

Twitter is banned in China, where Musk, the world’s richest person, has major business interests.

Musk, who calls himself the absolute freedom of expression and has criticized Twitter’s content moderation policy, reached an agreement Monday to buy the social media platform.

Political activists hope Musk’s ownership of Twitter will reduce restraint and the reinstatement of banned persons, including former US President Donald Trump.

There are questions about what the deal will mean for Twitter’s content policy in China, where Musk’s Tesla company relies heavily on China to produce and sell cars. (Image illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“Has the Chinese government gained little influence in the public arena?” Bezos tweeted late Monday.

“My own answer to this question is probably no. The most likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than Twitter censorship,” he later tweeted.

“I hope even my worst critic on Twitter remains, because that’s what free speech is,” Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

(Reporting by Myung Kim, Editing in Spanish by Benjamin Michias Valencia)

