Amazon launches attractive offers for this spring

Although the Spring Sales have already ended on Amazon, discounted items are still available at the e-commerce giant.

An example of this is solar eclipse glasses, where a set of 10 CE and ISO certified glasses is available for $14.99. These glasses also have safety shades for direct sun viewing and a photo filter lens.

For $48.00, you can find the Sony SRS-XB100 soundbar. It is a portable product, lightweight, ultra-compact, extremely durable, water and dust resistant, 16 hours battery life, versatile strap and hands-free calling.

Other items that Amazon offers for sale are: Video game monitor Samsung Odyssey G32A 24-inch, $129.99.

The Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is also available for $329.99; and a Fossil men's watch, priced at $129.00.

You can also buy the Anne Klein women's wristwatch with date function and get a 50% discount. This is priced at $27.38 USD.

What other items are available?

Another offering is the LuxClub, an eco-friendly, wrinkle-free, machine washable, silky soft, white 6-piece sheet set. All of these are priced at $25.55.

The 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi can be had for $349.99. Its features include 128 GB, Android, IP68 water and dust resistance, long-lasting battery, powerful processor, S Pen, and an 8-megapixel camera.

Likewise, the Lenovo IdeaPad student laptop costs $254.15 on Amazon. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel dual-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD + 128GB eMMC. It also has Wi-Fi 6, a webcam, Bluetooth, and one year of Office 365.

Finally, the Olee Sleep 10-Inch Cool Silk Gel Memory Foam Complete Mattress is available for $193.04.