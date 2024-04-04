April 4, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

All flights to Varadero in April!

All flights to Varadero in April!

Zera Pearson April 4, 2024 2 min read

Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport in Varadero has published its flight schedule for April. Below we detail this month's flight schedule to and from the popular Cuban resort of Matanzas.

According to this InformationSeveral flights will continue to and from Canada. For example, AIR CANADA will continue to operate on the following frequencies. Wednesday from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. Thursday from Varadero to Toronto. Friday from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal.

AIR TRANSAT continues its flights on Tuesdays from Varadero to Montreal. Wednesday from Varadero to Toronto, Ottawa, Moncton, Montreal. Thursday from Varadero to Toronto, Montreal, Quebec. Friday from Varadero to Montreal. Saturdays from Varadero to Toronto, Quebec. Sundays from Varadero to Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.

Also from Canada there are more flights to Varadero in April. WESTJET will continue to fly Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from Varadero to Toronto, Calgary. Saturdays from Varadero to Calgary.

So now SUNWING will continue to work in this way. Mondays from Varadero to Montreal, Moncton, Waterloo, Toronto, Halifax. Tuesdays from Varadero to Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Regina, Thunder Bay, Moncton. Wednesday from Varadero to Toronto, Montreal, Deer Lake, Windsor, Quebec.

Thursday from Varadero to Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, Vancouver, Halifax, Quebec. On Fridays from Varadero to Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Moncton and Quebec. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal, Winnipeg, Halifax and Toronto. street. John. Sundays from Varadero to Montreal, Hamilton, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

More flights in April to and from Varadero

In addition, flights from the United States to Varadero continue. On Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Varadero to Miami, American Airlines flies. Havanatur Charters on Thursdays and Saturdays from Varadero.

See also  The former CEO of Twitter has a new app that looks a lot like Twitter

Other flights from Europe: PLUS UTRA on Wednesday from Varadero to Manchester. CONDOR will continue to operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Varadero to Frankfurt. JET AIR TUI BELGIUM on Wednesdays and Sundays from Varadero to Cancun – Brussels, Belgium.

TUI NEDERLAND AIRWAYS Thursdays from Varadero to Cancun – Amsterdam. TUI AIRWAYS LIMITED on Wednesday from Varadero to Manchester. Lots of Polish on Wednesdays from Varadero to Poland.

Likewise, there are a large number of flights to and from Russia, from Varadero. The Russia channel will continue to operate on the following frequencies during the month of April. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Varadero to Sheremetyo, Russia. The NORDWIND flight runs on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Varadero to Sheremetyo in Russia.

At the moment, these are the flights confirmed by Varadero Airport on social networks.

We are on Google News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Due to a lawsuit, Google must delete browsing data in “Incognito” mode.

April 3, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

All trips in April

April 3, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Triple Etecsa Bonus! New international promotion at $4

April 2, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

David Ruiz gets sent off for a kid and Inter Miami suffers a defeat to Monterrey in the ConcaChampions semi-final

April 4, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

A silent cyberattack has nearly put computers around the world at risk

April 4, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Hector Zelaya calls Nasrallah a “government paratrooper”

April 4, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Zoo Miami welcomes its first crested quail chicks

April 4, 2024 Winston Hale