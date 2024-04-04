All flights to Varadero in April!

Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport in Varadero has published its flight schedule for April. Below we detail this month's flight schedule to and from the popular Cuban resort of Matanzas.

According to this InformationSeveral flights will continue to and from Canada. For example, AIR CANADA will continue to operate on the following frequencies. Wednesday from Varadero to Montreal and Toronto. Thursday from Varadero to Toronto. Friday from Varadero to Toronto and Montreal.

AIR TRANSAT continues its flights on Tuesdays from Varadero to Montreal. Wednesday from Varadero to Toronto, Ottawa, Moncton, Montreal. Thursday from Varadero to Toronto, Montreal, Quebec. Friday from Varadero to Montreal. Saturdays from Varadero to Toronto, Quebec. Sundays from Varadero to Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.

Also from Canada there are more flights to Varadero in April. WESTJET will continue to fly Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from Varadero to Toronto, Calgary. Saturdays from Varadero to Calgary.

So now SUNWING will continue to work in this way. Mondays from Varadero to Montreal, Moncton, Waterloo, Toronto, Halifax. Tuesdays from Varadero to Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Regina, Thunder Bay, Moncton. Wednesday from Varadero to Toronto, Montreal, Deer Lake, Windsor, Quebec.

Thursday from Varadero to Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, Vancouver, Halifax, Quebec. On Fridays from Varadero to Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Moncton and Quebec. On Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal, Winnipeg, Halifax and Toronto. street. John. Sundays from Varadero to Montreal, Hamilton, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

More flights in April to and from Varadero

In addition, flights from the United States to Varadero continue. On Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Varadero to Miami, American Airlines flies. Havanatur Charters on Thursdays and Saturdays from Varadero.

Other flights from Europe: PLUS UTRA on Wednesday from Varadero to Manchester. CONDOR will continue to operate on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Varadero to Frankfurt. JET AIR TUI BELGIUM on Wednesdays and Sundays from Varadero to Cancun – Brussels, Belgium.

TUI NEDERLAND AIRWAYS Thursdays from Varadero to Cancun – Amsterdam. TUI AIRWAYS LIMITED on Wednesday from Varadero to Manchester. Lots of Polish on Wednesdays from Varadero to Poland.

Likewise, there are a large number of flights to and from Russia, from Varadero. The Russia channel will continue to operate on the following frequencies during the month of April. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Varadero to Sheremetyo, Russia. The NORDWIND flight runs on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Varadero to Sheremetyo in Russia.

At the moment, these are the flights confirmed by Varadero Airport on social networks.