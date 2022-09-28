September 28, 2022

After Hurricane Ian passed through, there was a major power outage across Cuba, causing severe damage and flooding on the island.

Winston Hale September 28, 2022
  • BBC News World

Hurricane Ian has caused extensive damage, flooding and massive power outages on its path through western Cuba.

This Tuesday afternoon, Cuban officials made the announcement There is a blackoutdependence The entire island lost power.

“The National Electricity System has an exceptional condition, 0 power generation (Without electricity service in the country), this critical situation is related to the critical weather conditions that have affected the infrastructure of the national electricity system,” the Cuban Electricity Association said in a statement.

“The fault has been given in the western, central and eastern links, it is a complex process, working precisely to restore it, and the power system will be gradually restored from tonight to tomorrow morning,” the state electricity company said.

