Adidas launches a collection of sports shoes on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of Heineken

Among the sneaker models chosen by the Dutch brewing brand are adidas Gazelle, Samba and Stan Smith..

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of its founding. Heineken Brazil Join the famous sports brand Adidas company To launch an exclusive collection of jackets and sneakers in popular models Gazelle, Samba and Stan Smith.

This collaboration between the two companies represents a milestone in the world of co-branding, resulting in products that combine sporting greatness with the distinctive colors of the Dutch beer brand.

Among the selected shoe models, Adidas Sambawhich has become a global fashion icon and is now distinguished by the distinctive three stripes in unmistakable green Heineken.

Moreover, sports shoes gazelle And the classics Stan Smithfavored by fans of casual style, presents the editions in the same shade of green, accompanied by a sticker that mimics the distinctive cover of Heineken.

These pieces are extremely exclusive and will not be available for sale; Part of the campaign’s strategy is to spread this initiative among true fans and notable personalities as a way to celebrate this special anniversary.

The Dutch brand began celebrating its 150th anniversary by launching a series of commemorative packaging that has reached markets around the world, including Brazil.

Heineken It plays an integral role in the growth of the premium beer sector in Brazil, with its star product in the portfolio.