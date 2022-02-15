A billionaire says he will go into space more than any other human being in the last 50 years

Jared Isakman will be the commander of the SpaceX mission baptized as Polaris Dawn, which is expected to take place in November or December of this year.

Billionaire and US astronaut Jared Isaacman has said he will soon go into space more than any other human being in the past 50 years, he announced Monday on the program. todayFrom NBC.



The 39-year-old said, referring to the flight he will be making with SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk.

Who will accompany him?

Although there is no specific date for the Starship’s first unmanned orbital test flight, it is believed that it could take place within a few months, while the mission itself, christened the Polaris Dawn, will take place in November or December. .

Isaac, who will go as commander, will accompany him Scott PottyAnd Veteran Pilot Fighter of the US Air Force. Sarah Gillis, SpaceX operations engineer, and colleague Anna Menon will complete the crew.

“I think it’s normal to feel butterflies [en el estómago]”But I have great faith in the SpaceX team,” Menon said when asked by host Tom Costello if they were worried about what lay ahead.

“inherent risk”

For his part, Boett stated that they would be prepared for the task. “We will start training here very soon. There are inherent risks in everything we do,” he admitted, without going into details. “I’m really excited to see what the atmosphere looks like!” Gillis said.

Last September, Isaacman was part of Inspiration 4SpaceX’s first space mission with an all-civilian crew. It was carried out aboard the Crew Dragon and consisted of a stay for several days in low Earth orbit, during which a series of scientific experiments were conducted.

The mission raised about $240 million for the Children’s Hospital of St. Jude, located in Memphis (USA), a medical center specializing in the examination and treatment of childhood cancer and other chronic diseases.

Did you find it interesting? Leave your opinion in the comments!