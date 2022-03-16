March 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

Phyllis Ward March 16, 2022 2 min read

Tokyo – A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the coastal region of Fukushima, in the north of the country JapanThis led to tsunami warnings and plunged more than two million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness.

The area is part of northern Japan, which was devastated by a deadly 9-magnitude earthquake and tsunami 11 years ago, which also caused a nuclear disaster.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center announced that there is no longer a risk of a tsunami, Although the Japan Meteorological Agency kept its low-risk warning in effect. National broadcaster NHK said the 20-centimeter (8-inch) tsunami had already swept ashore in one area.

Tokyo Electric Power Holding Company (TEPCO), which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which suffered multiple meltdowns after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, reported that workers found no damage at an inspection of the site, which is being dismantled.

Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsunotold reporters that there were no anomalies at two other nuclear plants in the area.

The Meteorological Agency determined that the quake occurred at 11:36 p.m. (10:36 a.m. Puerto Rican time) at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles) below sea level.

The Air Self-Defense Forces sent fighter planes from Hyakuri base in Ibaraki Prefecture, south of Fukushima, on a mission of reconnaissance and damage assessment.

NHK said there were reports of fires, damage to buildings and rockfalls in the Fukushima town of Itit. There were no reports of injuries.

The red dot shows where the severe earthquake was recorded. (USGS)

In addition, more than two million homes in the Tokyo area were without power, Tepco said on its website. The earthquake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including the capital, where buildings shook badly.

On the other hand, East Japan Railways added that most of its train services have been suspended for a security check.

first Minister Fumio Kishida She stated that the government was assessing the extent of the damage and promised to do everything in its power for rescue and relief operations. “Please take steps first to save their lives,” Kishida wrote on Twitter.

For his part, Matsuno added that there have been many emergency calls and that the authorities are rushing to assess the damage. “We are doing everything we can in rescue operations and prioritizing people’s lives,” the official said.

He called on residents of the affected areas to be very careful of the possibility of aftershocks for a week.

See also  The suspension on visas does not affect Haitians studying in the country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

The Middle States warns that accreditation of the UPR campus of medical sciences is at risk

March 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

LUMA Energy is asking for a 4 cent increase in your electric bill from April to June

March 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

How the PLD Party selects its presidential candidate

March 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

7.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan

March 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Bad Bunny loses the lawsuit for impersonating “Safaera” and gets only 1% of the profits

March 16, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The U.S. Senate passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent

March 16, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Rayados vs FC Juarez match summary (3-0); League three wins

March 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis